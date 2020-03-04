WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon likes 3-time US Champion backstage; doesn't want him to lose clean

There are many Superstars in the WWE but not all of them can get into the good books of Vince McMahon. There are a handful of Superstars who Vince McMahon is genuinely a big fan of and AJ Styles is one of them.

Dave Meltzer opened up about Styles' ongoing feud against Aleister Black on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer felt that Vince McMahon won't let Aleister Black beat Styles clean in the upcoming No DQ match at Elimination Chamber as the boss reportedly wants to make Styles look strong ahead of The Phenomenal One's match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Meltzer also noted that McMahon likes Styles and he highlighted another peculiar pattern that has been prevalent in the recent past.

Every babyface prospect gets booked in a feud with AJ Styles, with the idea being that a win against the former WWE Champion will elevate them to the next level. However, most often than not, the babyfaces end up losing feuds to AJ Styles.

Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Humberto Carrillo have all been victims of this and it may have a lot to do with how Vince McMahon views Styles.

Meltzer explained:

Vince isn't going to let Aleister Black, I don't think Vince will let Aleister Black beat AJ clean right now. If he was wrestling someone other than The Undertaker, maybe, you know what's funny? It seems like almost every babyface because it was the case with Ricochet, with Cedric, with Humberto, it's like they are put in a position, and AJ is the guy who is going to be the big win to set them up to be the star and every case AJ ends up not losing to them.

It's happening so often, it tells me that I think that Vince is there, it's like. 'Oh, wait minute' it's like they have the whole angle is built up, I don't know if this is the case but it's happened over and over again, because Vince really likes AJ, and it's just like, 'Wait a minute, you're not having this guy who I don't even know beat AJ, and then the guy ends up dead. The whole angle is built around him beating AJ. So that's how babyfaces don't get over.