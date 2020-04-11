WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon made a big last-minute change after Superstars arrived for tapings

It was earlier reported that WWE was planning to tape five weeks of shows together as a response to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon himself made a last-minute change to the plan.

According to Meltzer, instead of taping shows together, Vince McMahon has decided to tape RAW, NXT and SmackDown every single week as close enough to live as possible. Here's what Meltzer said:

Basically, it was today and tomorrow they were supposed to tape five weeks of SmackDown. Sunday and Monday, they were supposed to tape five weeks of RAW, and then Tuesday, everybody goes home. So that was the plan as of yesterday. Now, I should be saying, it was very specifically said to me that is the plan until and unless Vince changes his mind.

But it was very much up in the air. And from what I understand, you know, Vince always had the idea of going live in his mind. But when everyone went there, they did not know that. In fact, they taped a show in the afternoon and after the show was taped, then, you know, Vince changed his mind and was like, “We’re gonna do SmackDown Live tonight or as close to live as possible,” I guess is the term.

I guess it was basically live, maybe, you know, whatever “close enough” is for the contract to be live. And then, that’s it. And then, people went home. And then they are going to come back on Monday and they’re going to do RAW live. And then they are going to come back on Wednesday, the ones who have to come back, and they are going to do NXT and it’s going to be like that every single week.

With restrictions in place in the majority of American states, it remains to be seen how long WWE can continue this plan, if the report is accurate. We will have further updates on the situation as soon as available.

