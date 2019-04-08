WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon narrows down two Superstars to win Women's WrestleMania Battle Royale

Vince McMahon has two women in mind!

What's the story?

This year's Women's WrestleMania Battle Royale is jam-packed full of talented female wrestlers, but who is going to end up victorious when the dust has settled? Apparently Vince McMahon and WWE creative have settled on two possible winners.

In case you didn't know...

Only thirteen female Superstars have been pre-announced as competing in the (perhaps soon to be called Chyna) Battle Royale with wrestlers from Raw and SmackDown set to appear.

Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega and Nikki Cross are the announced participants so far with several names from NXT and Lacey Evans expected to fill out the match.

The heart of the matter

So who are the two names that Vince McMahon and WWE creative have initially penciled in as potential winners for the Battle Royale? Popular Twitter-based wrestling scooper Slice Wrestling believes they know.

Report:



Lacy Evans Or Asuka Are The Top Two Women Being Considered To Win The Women's Battle Royal At #WresteMania 35 pic.twitter.com/dIa5g8wXHz — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 7, 2019

That's right the former SmackDown Live Women's Champion is being strongly considered to win the match, which many would undoubtedly see as a conciliatory move from WWE given how she recently lost the title and the backlash against it.

Lacey Evans, on the other hand, is yet to set foot in the ring on the main roster, but reports have suggested that the WWE holds her in high regards and are expected to give her a big push, which winning the Battle Royale would be the start of.

What's next?

I'd be fine with either Lacey Evans or Asuka winning the match, but I honestly think I'd prefer someone completely out of left field, like one of the women in NXT or someone who's been consistently good like Liv Morgan or Ruby Riott.

Would you be happy with either Asuka or Lacey Evans winning the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

