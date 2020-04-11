WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon pushing legend to stop him from joining AEW

McMahon reportedly wants to show this WWE legend that he will be "treated well", and be offered a big-money contract

The WWE Chairman wants to show that WWE is a "better option" than AEW.

Cody Rhodes of AEW; WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE have lost a few of their Superstars to AEW over the last one year, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Harper, and Matt Hardy switching Vince McMahon's company for the new upstarts.

And it seems like Vince McMahon does not want to lose yet another Superstar to AEW anytime soon. According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews, the WWE Chairman is giving Jeff Hardy a "big push" to keep him in the company as he's closing in on the end of his WWE contract.

"I am told that this is the start of a big push for Hardy, who has almost a year left with the company due to time added on his contract because of his injury time off. Vince McMahon is said to be impressed with Hardy’s determination to get clean. Hardy went into inpatient rehab for the first time in his life in late 2019 after relapsing.

The WWE legend signed a three-year deal when he returned to WWE in 2017, the same as his brother Matt, but WWE added time on his contract as he was injured and then went to rehab. This means that his contract with WWE will expire sometime next year. The report further states that the WWE Chairman is keen on showing him that "he will be treated well" and that he will be offered a "big money contract" to keep him in WWE.

McMahon also wants to show Hardy that he will be treated well and that WWE is the better option for him. Hardy will likely get big money contract offers to stay away from All Elite Wrestling."

A recent report claimed that WWE were interested in putting Jeff Hardy in the match against Goldberg instead of Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.