WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon re-wrote entire SmackDown Live script 2 hours before the show

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.05K // 07 Aug 2019, 05:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

Last week, hours before SmackDown Live was broadcast, reports emerged that Vince McMahon had arrived on the scene and was not at all happy with what he had seen. In fact, it appeared that he was so unhappy, he had re-written the entire script of SmackDown Live from scratch.

It seems that history is repeating itself. According to reports, the WWE Chairman is not happy with the script for SmackDown Live and is reworking it entirely, with only 2 hours to go to the show. Ryan Satin spoke of it first.

Heard from a few sources that Vince McMahon has decided he's not satisfied with tonight's #SDLive script and is re-doing the whole show with only 2 hours left before the SummerSlam go-home episode begins.



Tonight should be interesting. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 6, 2019

Not only that, it appears that the Chairman is re-writing the show, and is yet to complete it. Reports by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has provided an update, whereby it appears that the script's first draft was just passed around after it was completed 30 minutes before the time for the show to air.

The first draft is rarely what makes it to the show, which means that decisions might be made on the fly as the show is Live.

The first draft of Smackdown live JUST got passed around — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) August 6, 2019

The entire situation seems to be projecting a chaotic vibe and the backstage creative team might be in shambles.

When it comes to Eric Bischoff, Ryan Satin said that the Executive Director of SmackDown Live might have taken up his position, but he has not made any changes to the show himself as he is still getting familiar to his new surroundings.

From what I'm hearing, Eric Bischoff still hasn't had much influence on the creative direction of SmackDown Live. One source told me hasn't suggested or pitched anything that's made TV yet. Sounds like he's still getting familiar with his new surroundings. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 6, 2019

Advertisement

Given that this is the SmackDown Live episode just before SummerSlam, this is not a good look for WWE. The Chairman has been known to make decisions at the last minute and this is just another example of that.

With that being said, Vince McMahon has been at the helm of the company for a long time and though oft-criticized, managed to put on a stellar SmackDown after the last minute changes before.

It will be interesting to see the direction SmackDown Live takes before SummerSlam now that the changes have been made.