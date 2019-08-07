WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon re-wrote entire SmackDown Live script 2 hours before the show
Last week, hours before SmackDown Live was broadcast, reports emerged that Vince McMahon had arrived on the scene and was not at all happy with what he had seen. In fact, it appeared that he was so unhappy, he had re-written the entire script of SmackDown Live from scratch.
It seems that history is repeating itself. According to reports, the WWE Chairman is not happy with the script for SmackDown Live and is reworking it entirely, with only 2 hours to go to the show. Ryan Satin spoke of it first.
Not only that, it appears that the Chairman is re-writing the show, and is yet to complete it. Reports by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has provided an update, whereby it appears that the script's first draft was just passed around after it was completed 30 minutes before the time for the show to air.
The first draft is rarely what makes it to the show, which means that decisions might be made on the fly as the show is Live.
The entire situation seems to be projecting a chaotic vibe and the backstage creative team might be in shambles.
When it comes to Eric Bischoff, Ryan Satin said that the Executive Director of SmackDown Live might have taken up his position, but he has not made any changes to the show himself as he is still getting familiar to his new surroundings.
Given that this is the SmackDown Live episode just before SummerSlam, this is not a good look for WWE. The Chairman has been known to make decisions at the last minute and this is just another example of that.
With that being said, Vince McMahon has been at the helm of the company for a long time and though oft-criticized, managed to put on a stellar SmackDown after the last minute changes before.
It will be interesting to see the direction SmackDown Live takes before SummerSlam now that the changes have been made.