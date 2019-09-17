WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly ending RAW Superstar's push

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

The fallout episode of RAW witnessed Cedric Alexander being on the receiving end of another brutal beatdown at the hands of The OC.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon reportedly wants to end Cedric Alexander's push.

Here's what he said:

"I was told last night that Vince McMahon wanted to bury him. I don't know why, why you would want to do that."

Meltzer continued:

"Maybe they are going to set him up for something else. I don't know. I don't see a good sign for him right now."

What's going on with Cedric Alexander?

Cedric Alexander took on AJ Styles in a United States Championship match at the kickoff show of WWE Clash of Champions. The Phenomenal One successfully defended the title before orchestrating a post-match assault on Alexander.

This week on RAW, Alexander teamed up with the Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match against AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The heels went over the babyfaces after which Styles, Gallows and Anderson took out Erik and Ivar. Styles then delivered a Styles Clash from the second rope to Alexander.

As reported last week via Wrestling Observer, Alexander was one of Paul Heyman's projects and was in-line for a slow push to the top tier. However, the former Cruiserweight Champion has now been convincingly taken out on two consecutive nights and that sounds like a burial.

Alexander experienced a gradual rise up the card in the past few months after being pushed into angles involving Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. He was picked to be a part of AJ Styles' next US title feud and the Clash of Champions match itself looked great on paper.

However, the contest was relegated to the kickoff show and Alexander's momentum has gone down the drain with the loss and subsequent beatings.

Is there a way back? Absolutely. That, however, depends on how Vince McMahon sees Alexander in the bigger picture. As of now, the future doesn't look all that promising for the talented RAW Superstar.

