WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's "chosen" superstar to win WrestleMania title match revealed

What's the story?

There has been a lot of anticipation with regards to the WrestleMania main event and who is expected to walk out as double champion. For years, Charlotte Flair has been the golden girl of the office, the handpicked one by Vince McMahon, chosen to become the next big thing in not just Women's wrestling, but WWE.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has clearly had another handpicked superstar set to win the big main event at WrestleMania, and it's not Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know...

The originally scheduled RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania was Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey after the former won the second-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

However, a clash with the McMahon family made Vince McMahon himself insert Charlotte Flair, the obvious corporate pick into the RAW Women's title match. Becky Lynch managed to earn her way into the bout, and for the first time ever, we will witness a Women's main event at WrestleMania.

It's by far one of the most anticipated main events of all time, and you can be assured that it will steal the show.

The heart of the matter

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Becky Lynch, being the clear fan favourite of the match, is absolutely set to win, and this match is designed to get her over because she has been the chosen one for a while.

The idea is to make this the biggest Women’s Title match of all time with everything at stake and the person that everyone wants to see win is gonna win and she the chosen one. She is the one that they picked. I mean maybe not last year, but it’s been that way for months. I think some people do know that, but it just amazes me that people can watch this TV and not see it.”

It's crazy to think that Becky Lynch has gone from an underdog to not just the fan favourite, but the office favourite. Things are only going to be looking up for her from here.

What's next?

WrestleMania is less than six days away, and Becky Lynch is set to headline the grandest stage of them all!

