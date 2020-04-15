WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's incredible backstage opinion of Asuka, Superstar to be finally rewarded

WrestleTalk's exclusive report revealed that Vince McMahon has been very impressed with Asuka's work in the past few weeks.

The WWE is going through tough times during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the WWE management has been pleased with how reliable Asuka has been during this phase.

Asuka's WWE career set for a push

It should be noted that the Empress of Tomorrow has wrestled nine matches since last month and she has appeared on RAW, SmackDown as well as on PPV.

Asuka has been the Ironwoman when the WWE needed her the most and she will get rewarded for her efforts.

It's being reported that Asuka will get a solid push on RAW.

Asuka has been phenomenal in recent times

Asuka was tipped to be one of the most dominant female Superstars when she was called up to the main roster in 2018.

She won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and was widely expected to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

WWE, however, ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania at the hands of Charlotte Flair and even though the Japenese Superstar has had one reign with the SmackDown Women's Title, the fans expected a lot more.

The former NXT Women's Champion was paired up with Kairi Sane in April last year and they have somewhat restored the legitimacy of the Women's Tag Team division.

The Kabuki Warriors have been prominently featured on WWE TV for over a year and most importantly, they have been thoroughly entertaining to watch.

Asuka, in particular, has been at her charismatic best as WWE has let her explore the comedic side of her character. Asuka's Japanese rants, peculiar dance moves, and energetic body language have helped rehabilitate her gimmick.

She may not be the unstoppable force she once was but there is now some depth to her character and as stated earlier, it's very entertaining, to say the least.

WWE has also shown faith in the Superstar and they have been protecting her if you haven't noticed.

Kairi Sane has taken the pinfall in tag team matches, which is also another matter of concern as there have been doubts about Sane's future in the company. There have been reports going around for a while now about Sane possibly leaving WWE at the end of her contract to go back to STARDOM.

WrestleTalk's report stated that WWE will continue to push Asuka irrespective of whether Kairi Sane re-signs with the company.

Asuka's future is bright in the WWE and it will be interesting to see how her future push pans out to be.