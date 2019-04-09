WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to botched WrestleMania ending revealed

Vince McMahon was not a happy man.

What’s the story?

Multiple reports have now confirmed that the ending of WrestleMania was indeed botched. The reports claim that Becky Lynch was supposed to make Charlotte tap out and not pin Ronda Rousey.

Now, Slice Wrestling have an update on the situation and report that the botch left everyone backstage confused. Vince McMahon was reportedly upset with the ending as he did not want the former UFC star pinned.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey headlined WrestleMania this year and were the main event. Both the Women's Raw championship and Women's SmackDown Live championship was on the line and Becky walked out of WrestleMania with both.

The heart of the matter

The botched ending as not gone down well with anyone and that includes backstage personnel as well. WWE Universe were also puzzled at the end and Rousey was visibly angry. The reaction backstage has come to light now and Slice Wrestling claim that it was filled with confusion.

Vince McMahon, who oversees everything, was upset with the ending and understandably so.

Slice Wrestling tweeted: “The ending to of the women's triple threat match at #wrestlemania 35 was indeed botched. Backstage area filled with confusion and Vince Mcmahon himself was upset with the mistake pin.”

What’s next?

Becky will make her way to Monday Night Raw in a few hours and rumours suggest that Ronda Rousey might also be there. The former UFC champion was to take a break from WWE and also go off the grid for some time, but after the incidents last night, things might change.

As for the Women's champion now, reports are that she will be getting into a feud with Stephanie McMahon. A match at SummerSlam is being planned for them and it will be interesting to see how WWE go about with things.

