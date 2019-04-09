×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to botched WrestleMania ending revealed

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
5.61K   //    09 Apr 2019, 01:43 IST

Vince McMahon was not a happy man.
Vince McMahon was not a happy man.


What’s the story?

Multiple reports have now confirmed that the ending of WrestleMania was indeed botched. The reports claim that Becky Lynch was supposed to make Charlotte tap out and not pin Ronda Rousey.

Now, Slice Wrestling have an update on the situation and report that the botch left everyone backstage confused. Vince McMahon was reportedly upset with the ending as he did not want the former UFC star pinned.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey headlined WrestleMania this year and were the main event. Both the Women's Raw championship and Women's SmackDown Live championship was on the line and Becky walked out of WrestleMania with both.

The heart of the matter

The botched ending as not gone down well with anyone and that includes backstage personnel as well. WWE Universe were also puzzled at the end and Rousey was visibly angry. The reaction backstage has come to light now and Slice Wrestling claim that it was filled with confusion.

Vince McMahon, who oversees everything, was upset with the ending and understandably so.

Slice Wrestling tweeted: “The ending to of the women's triple threat match at #wrestlemania 35 was indeed botched. Backstage area filled with confusion and Vince Mcmahon himself was upset with the mistake pin.”

What’s next?

Becky will make her way to Monday Night Raw in a few hours and rumours suggest that Ronda Rousey might also be there. The former UFC champion was to take a break from WWE and also go off the grid for some time, but after the incidents last night, things might change.

As for the Women's champion now, reports are that she will be getting into a feud with Stephanie McMahon. A match at SummerSlam is being planned for them and it will be interesting to see how WWE go about with things.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: How Ronda Rousey botched the main event of WrestleMania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's "chosen" superstar to win WrestleMania title match revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Things Vince McMahon Possibly Did Intentionally At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Ronda Rousey's WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to women's WrestleMania main event revealed 
RELATED STORY
4 theories why WWE ended WrestleMania 35 with a 'botched finish'
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Is WWE Afraid of the Pay Off?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte reveals reaction of male Superstars on Women headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us