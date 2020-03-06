WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Shayna Baszler's RAW debut revealed

Vince McMahon/ Baszler vs. Sane on RAW.

Shayna Baszler had her first match on RAW this week against Kairi Sane and sadly enough, it failed to garner the favourable reactions from the WWE Universe.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that there is 'backstage negativity and uncertainty' with regards to Vince McMahon's reaction to the match from RAW.

But there was negativity and uncertainty regarding McMahon’s reaction to Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on Raw not getting the desired reaction and Baszler not coming off like a WrestleMania headliner.

It's being said that the match failed to get the required reaction and it has cast doubts on Baszler being viewed as a potential WrestleMania headliner.

Baszler was previously scheduled to take on Asuka on RAW, however, the Empress of Tomorrow was pulled from the match due to a legitimate wrist injury. Kairi Sane took her place and the two superstars put on a relatively lengthy match which Baszler ended up winning.

As of this writing, The Queen of Spades is still the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match to determine Becky Lynch's WrestleMania opponent.

The original plan was to have Baszler win the Royal Rumble match but Vince McMahon changed his mind a week before the PPV and picked Charlotte Flair to get the win instead.

WWE has already committed to the major angle between Baszler and Lynch for WrestleMania 36 and the management may not change their decision and will go ahead with the storyline as planned.

Baszler vs. Lynch is the currently scheduled RAW Women's Championship match for WrestleMania 36 and unless Vince McMahon changes his mind yet again, the aforementioned clash should feature on the final card.

The former NXT Women's Champion needs a big with at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV and anything otherwise would be a big surprise.