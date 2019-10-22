WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon still trying to get a women’s match on the Crown Jewel card in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon

In June, at WWE’s Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Alexa Bliss and Natalya were invited along in the hopes that a women’s match could be added to the card at the last minute despite firm opposition from Saudi Arabian authorities. Sources indicate that negotiations continue in the hope of making that happen at the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

Before Super Showdown, headlined by a controversial Undertaker vs Goldberg match, the WWE released the following pictures which show Bliss and Natalya in Saudi Arabia.

Some of your favorite Superstars paid a special visit to the local Children’s Hospital in #Jeddah before #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/5xluEzsx6H — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019

I am being told that WWE have continued negotiations with the Saudi Arabian authorities essentially since that day. Vince McMahon himself is believed to be at the forefront of the discussions.

WWE’s history in Saudi Arabia has been an unpopular one with many parts of their fandom. However, the talent and management have always stuck to the company line that the ten year deal is an attempt to encourage further human rights evolution in a country with a poor record on that front.

During their first show, women appearing in a screen advertisement were booed. That said, Renee Young was able to work as a commentator during the next show.

Vince McMahon is believed to be determined to put his money where his mouth is in this regard and get women’s wrestling on to Saudi cards.

A women’s match on the card would provide a major statement of intent from both the company and the country itself. Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks previously had a world’s first women’s wrestling match in Abu Dhabi that was hailed as a tremendous thing for all involved. The match was met with a magnificent reception that unfortunately can not be guaranteed by a Saudi Arabian audience.

In the mean time, a number of current WWE superstars have refused to participate in these events. This number continues to rise, as I discuss in a recent podcast with host Korey Gunz.

