WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon to announce 'important company update' today

The call is set to take place at 12 noon ET this afternoon

No word on the subject of the call but it is revealed to be an important company update

Vince McMahon is set to announce an important company update on a call today with the WWE Employees. As per PW Insider's John Pollock, the email received by the staff states that the call is set to take place at 12 noon ET.

WWE have been continuing to function despite the lockdown in several parts of the United States. The company are back to live shows from the Performance Centre, and that could be the subject of the call as well.

Pollock, who is a highly reliable source for all things related to WWE, tweeted earlier today about the call.

Per sources: Vince McMahon is set to hold a call at Noon to address WWE employees. The e-mail stated it would include an "important company update." — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 15, 2020

Vince McMahon has been under the spotlight this week after declaring bankruptcy for XFL on Monday. The move was not well received by the majority of the fans as the new league was just 5 weeks into its debut season.

XFL's season was halted because of the coronavirus situation, and within a month, all the staff were laid off. This led to more speculation about the league's future, and the worst was confirmed earlier this week.