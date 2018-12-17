WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon to announce major shakeup for RAW and SmackDown on RAW?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 52 // 17 Dec 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, there is speculation that Vince McMahon might be announcing another draft in WWE when he makes an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week.

However, PWInsider states that nothing is confirmed as of now.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon will be making his on-screen return to WWE after his last appearance was at the SmackDown 1000th episode where he was seen in a segment with R-Truth and Carmella.

There has been a lot of buzz around what announcement McMahon will be making on RAW this week. While many believe it could merely be a storyline plot to elect the next General Manager of RAW, it looks like new reports state that another draft will be taking place.

The heart of the matter

While a Superstar Shakeup did take place after Wrestlemania this year already, a fresh draft could be a great idea as it will help to freshen up the rosters on both RAW and SmackDown.

Wrestlemania season is right around the corner and it would be beneficial for WWE to shake things up in order to pump up the declining interest in the product, especially RAW.

Another reason the Draft is important is, that the RAW Tag Team Division is in shambles whereas the same division is loaded such that teams do not get a chance to be involved in storylines.

Similarly, SmackDown could use more top card Superstars on their roster such as Finn Balor who are not being utilized well on RAW.

What's next?

The Chairman will be making his way to the ring on this edition of RAW and regardless of what the announcement will be, I'm sure it will leave the WWE Universe gasping!

Do you think that WWE should have another draft? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement