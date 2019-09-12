WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon uninterested in bringing injured Superstar back to TV

Luke Harper remains off WWE TV

Former Wyatt Family member and one half of The Bludgeon Brothers tag team, Luke Harper, has been off WWE TV since last year when he was forced to take time off to undergo surgery.

Following his recovery from surgery, Harper was medically cleared to return to the ring, however, WWE did not choose to bring him back to TV, and he has remained off television ever since.

Harper's former tag team partner Erick Rowan was also off WWE TV temporarily as he recovered from an injury of his own, but Rowan has since returned to TV in an angle with Daniel Bryan, and most recently Roman Reigns.

Luke Harper's WWE future is up in the air

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, via 411Mania.com, Luke Harper remains off WWE TV and there do not appear to be any plans to bring him back anytime soon. Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon has no desire to use Harper on television as Vince "doesn't see anything in him," so it is unlikely fans will be seeing Harper on main roster television despite the big man being medically cleared to compete.

Luke Harper's contract status with WWE is another interesting topic, as his deal was originally set to expire sometime this fall, however, that is no longer the case. WWE has a clause in talent contracts which allows the company to add time to talent deals following injury time off, and in the case of Luke Harper, WWE decided to add six months to Harper's contract after he left TV due to injury, meaning his contract will expire sometime around April of next year.

Last year, Harper asked WWE for his release but the request was not granted, meaning WWE is effectively paying Harper to sit at home and not appear on TV.

