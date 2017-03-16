WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon wants The New Day to move to SmackDown Live?

The Boss is rumoured to be interested in seeing the former two-time tag team champs move to Tuesday nights.

by Harald Math News 16 Mar 2017, 16:16 IST

Could 2017 see The New Day move to SmackDown?

What’s the story?

Cagesideseats.com is speculating that Vince McMahon may well have his eye on two particular moves for the rumoured 2017 WWE Draft. Rumours suggest that Vince may well want AJ Styles to move to RAW with The New Day heading in the opposite direction. While AJ Styles’ potential move to RAW has been contemplated by many sections of the WWE Universe, the rumour that The Boss may want The New Day moved over to SmackDown Live is intriguing for a variety of reasons.

In case you didn’t know...

The brand split returned to WWE in 2016 for the first time in five years, and with the split came the first WWE Draft since 2011. The entire roster was divided between RAW and SmackDown Live with some NXT talents being called up in the process. While the draft hasn’t turned out to be a complete success for everyone on the roster the division has arguably done wonders for WWE programming itself, but a reshuffle has long been rumoured to take place in the summer of 2017.

The heart of the matter

In the 2016 WWE Draft, then-WWE Tag Team Champions, The New Day were a highly sought-after draft pick. They were selected by Raw in the second round ahead of stars such as Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Sasha Banks. However, it is unlikely that they will be so highly rated just six months later. Kofi Kingston, Big E. and Xavier Woods have been treading water since losing the tag titles, and as a result, a move to SmackDown might be best for all involved.

The SmackDown Live tag team division is also in need of credible blood, as outside of American Alpha and The Usos the cupboard is bare. Despite their current limbo-like state The New Day are still a top tier presence in WWE, and a move to SmackDown would not only add weight to the tag ranks on the blue show, but it could also freshen up the merchandise sales of the trio.

What’s next?

The 2017 WWE Draft is yet to be made official, but many believe it is almost guaranteed to take place. What form the draft takes remains to be seen, but with seemingly nothing planned for The New Day on RAW a move to the blue brand could be a reality when the draft comes around. For now, The New Day will concentrate on hosting WrestleMania 33 and continuing to sell huge amounts of merchandise.

Author’s take

A move to SmackDown would undoubtedly be a good thing for Kingston, Woods and Big E. At present, the trio are doing a whole lot of nothing on Raw, and a change would not only freshen up their act, but it would also allow the RAW tag ranks the chance to breathe while bolstering the ranks of SmackDown’s almost non-existent tag division. This seems like a win-win for all involved.

