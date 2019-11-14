WWE Rumors: What Vince McMahon won't allow on WWE Backstage revealed

Vince McMahon, Renee Young and CM Punk.

WWE Backstage got a shot in the arm on its most recent episode with the debut of CM Punk.

The former World Champion's return to WWE programming after 5 years is expected to help boost the unsatisfactory ratings that the show has garnered in recent weeks. WWE Backstage was advertised to be a show that would delve deeper into most of the major news stories that were being talked about in the world of WWE. The show was expected to touch upon potentially controversial topics, however, that has yet to happen.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the show has not had a serious edge about it, all due to one man - Vince McMahon. Meltzer doesn't think that the WWE boss would allow problematic stories to be highlighted on the show.

Meltzer explained:

"I don’t see, like from the day the show was announced, I just don’t see Vince McMahon allowing a show that would be serious, It’s just not in him to do that. He doesn’t think like an NBA owner or even UFC, As much as that UFC tonight show was very UFC centric. Vince hasn’t lived in the real world, since god knows when, and I don’t know if he ever did, but certainly not in the last 35 years."

As CM Punk declared, the Best in the World is back to change the culture and by that, we hope he brings about a change in the general format of the show.

WWE Backstage initially came across as an offering that would provide a realistic perspective and analysis on the events and incidents that are happening in and around WWE.

Many stories can be dissected on the show, such as Sin Cara's request for a release and Jordan Myles potentially quitting WWE in sensational fashion, however, Fox and WWE have stayed clear of any sort of controversy.

WWE Backstage, at this point, just comes across like a pre-game show, as per Meltzer, and that needs to be changed if they wish to get respectable viewership figures going forward.

Focussing on news, rumors and scoops would give the show a fresh identity, but will Vince McMahon allow that to happen? Despite WWE Backstage being under Fox's control, we're certain that Vince McMahon has a big say regarding the content of the show and he may not want to attract any unwanted negativity towards the company by drawing attention to stories that don't make the company look good.

WWE and Fox can always replicate UFC Tonight's model in which the panel often spoke about fighters leaving to other promotions among other controversial stories, while also being pro-UFC while making their points.

There is always a way to make it work and we hope CM Punk's arrival onto the scene brings about a much-needed change on the promising Fox show.