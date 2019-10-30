WWE Rumors: Why Natalya and Lacey Evans were chosen for the first women’s match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans and Natalya

The WWE reported today that tomorrow’s Crown Jewel event would host the first-ever women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. This match would feature Natalya and Lacey Evans, likely with heavily modified ring gear, competing for victory.

While some have looked at this match as a huge step in WWE’s plan to encourage progress in Saudi Arabia, others have asked questions of the chosen participants. As of last week, I had been told by WWE sources that Vince McMahon was negotiating heavily with the intent of adding a women’s match to the card.

The belief is that Natalya and Lacey Evans are the perfect choices for this match for a number of reasons. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s own Rick Ucchino, Natalya explained her desire to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

"I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia. I think that would be such an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there."

“I'm a firm believer in never say never. For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it's not something we’re doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that. For me, I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it'd be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It's something I want to be a part of."

Lacey Evans is also believed to be positive about Saudi Arabia, with a strong desire to enact change. The feud already exists, even though it has petered out in recent weeks and the two women now represent different brands.

How a Saudi Arabian audience will react to these two women will add a layer of intrigue to the match but both women are known to be outspoken backstage in their desire to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, resulting in the opportunity going their way. As recently as June for the last Saudi Arabia show, Natalya and Alexa Bliss were flown over with the intent of being available to wrestle but the match was not selected for the card.

Alexa Bliss is currently enjoying a break and was thus unavailable.