WWE Rumors: Why Rey Mysterio will not be at Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

Some bad news for fans of Rey Mysterio as scheduling conflicts is going to keep him away from Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View in May. The master of 619 is scheduled to appear at the Motor City Comic Con on the same day as the PPV, and thus he will not be a part of any match.

In case you didn’t know…

A 'leaked' local advertisement in the Connecticut area listed Rey Mysterio as part of the Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Cesaro, Andrade and Lars Sullivan were also featured in the same advert, and now it looks like the whole thing is fake. There is a good chance that the 'advertisement' was a photoshop work that was circulated on social media.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio was a part of the 'leaked' Money in the Bank advertisement for the men's Ladder Match, but it looks like that will not be happening. The WWE superstar is scheduled to be in Detroit, MI during the MITB weekend – around 650 miles away from the WWE PPV that will take place in Hartford, Connecticut.

However, Wrestling Votes have also hinted that WWE can change the plans in the last moment and pull him from the CoComic-Conf they need him at the PPV.

What’s next?

All eyes will be on Alexa Bliss today as she is set to announce the participants from RAW for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. She will be revealing the names of both the men and women participants during the special MITB edition of 'A Moment of Bliss' tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Were you looking forward to Rey Mysterio in the ladder match or are you relieved that he is not a part of it? Who all do you think should be in the match? Sound off in the comments section below!