WWE Rumors: Why there won't be any Battle Royals at WrestleMania this year

There will be 16 matches on the WrestleMania 36 card but no Battle Royal matches.

A number of changes have been made to the WrestleMania card.

WrestleMania 36 will take place over 2 days this year, for the first time ever, on April 4th and April 5th. The event has been spread over two days this year because of the logistical problems thrown at the company due to restrictions from the Coronavirus pandemic. Most of the show has also been pre-taped at multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center.

Dave Meltzer gave us some more details about this year's WrestleMania on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer said that there would most likely be 16 matches on the WrestleMania card. He also said that there would not be any Battle Royal matches on the WrestleMania card due to the restrictions put in place because of the Coronavirus outbreak on the number of people that can gather at one place.

Meltzer also revealed that Jerry 'The King' Lawler was not being used by WWE currently as an added precaution thanks to the outbreak. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who is 4 years older than Lawler, is still working.

A number of WWE Superstars have already been pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card. Both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have been pulled from the card and are currently in quaratine at home. Roman Reigns is the latest big name to be pulled from WrestleMania. According to reports, Reigns himself asked the company to leave him off the WrestleMania card and the WWE honoured his request. We don't yet know who will replace Roman Reigns in his Universal Championship match against Goldberg yet.

The report says that there are more changes that have been made to the card because of wrestlers reporting they were sick or having fevers over 100.4. We don't yet have details on these changes to the WrestleMania card.