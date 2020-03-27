WWE Rumors: Why Vince McMahon has no interest in signing CM Punk right now

CM Punk is the one person Vince Mcmahon said he "just can't do business with".

Meltzer revealed why WWE has no interest in signing CM Punk.

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 and the outspoken former champion went on to try his hand at MMA. Punk's run in the UFC was a disaster with him losing both his fights very convincingly. Punk made his return to the wrestling fold last year as a panelist on the WWE Backstage talk show on FOX.

There have been rumors recently that indicated that CM Punk could be making a return to the ring at WrestleMania this year. However, by the looks of it, there rumors are wholly unfounded.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer addressed this rumor in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and divulged what he knew about it. According to Metlzer, Vince McMahon has labeled CM Punk as the one person he "just can't do business with". Meltzer also added that no one in the upper echelons, including Paul Heyman, lobbied for his return.

Meltzer also revealed that Punk's agent had approached WWE but had been turned down.

Regarding Punk's role on WWE Backstage, Meltzer said that that had been FOX' call and WWE had gone along with it because they didn't want to be "making waves" early on in their relationship and that Punk's appearances on the show were limited to one show a month.

Meltzer also said that WWE felt that Punk had devalued himself by returning on WWE Backstage, especially after the bump in numbers from his first appearance subsequently went down. Meltzer finished off by saying that even there was no interest from WWE in re-signing Punk right now. He was told "never say never" in wrestling, so a return someday in the future can't be totally ruled out.

The WWE Universe has been wanting to see the Straight Edge Superstar return and wrestle again. With this latest rumor, we guess the fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Punk return to a WWE ring.