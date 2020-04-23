Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon.

NXT's interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament continued this week and a majority of the focus was on Drake Maverick's match against Jake Atlas heading into the show.

Maverick, who was recently released from the company, lost to Atlas in his first match in the tournament. Despite the loss, Maverick has a chance of making it to the finals if he wins his next two matches.

What happens if Maverick goes on to win the tournament and the title? Will the company rehire him?

Dave Meltzer spoke about the Drake Maverick situation on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Will Drake Maverick be rehired?

He stated that WWE's current plan is to use Drake Maverick and Sarah Logan until they are released for good at the end of their 90-day clause. Meltzer was unsure about whether WWE plans on rehiring Maverick but he did have valid speculation about the immediate future.

Meltzer said that WWE has been building up Maverick as an underdog whose back is against the wall. WWE is highlighting the struggles of Maverick, who also made an appearance on the recent edition of The Bump to hype up his match against Atlas. Maverick's genuinely emotional reaction to his WWE release has been used in the storyline and the odds are firmly stacked against him.

Based on WWE's current booking pattern, Meltzer stated that the ideal theory would be for Maverick to win the tournament. If he ends up losing his next match, Meltzer admitted that he wouldn't be able to comprehend the reasoning behind WWE pushing Maverick in the tournament despite his release.

Meltzer explained the following:

The Drake Maverick stuff is really interesting. I mean that's the most interesting stuff on the show. They're playing it up really big that he's been fired but he's still in the tournament anyway and he's doing these tearful things and he wrestled Jake Atlas and lost. No matter what they were going to do he was going to lose the first one. So now his back's against the wall. He can still advance with the 2 in 1 record out of the block. If he loses the next match, I could not even comprehend how absolutely ridiculous this is, but if he wins the next two then it sort of makes sense.

But they are doing all this and it's like, is he going to get unfired? I mean win the whole thing and then he's going to be unfired, then he's got to be the champion. I don't know if that's the plan, considering they just fired him last week. As of this afternoon, he was under the same deal as Sarah Logan, which is that they are going to use them but they are still fired. But they devoted so much time in this. At this point in time when you're telling someone their jobs are against the wall and then if they don't do it, it makes the company look so bad. So if he wins, I think it makes sense. If he wins the title then he's the champion and I don't know how much sense that makes. But if he doesn't win and he is actually fired in 86-85 days then it makes the company look bad because he's out there crying and his back's against the wall.

From that theory, it looks like he'll win his next two matches and win the whole thing, in theory, right, but we'll see.

As we had noted earlier, there have been people backstage who are pushing for WWE to re-sign Sarah Logan. WWE, however, has decided to book Logan and Maverick for some more time and it has given rise to speculation about WWE possibly getting them back on board.

