WWE Rumors - Will the company allow The Undertaker to finally drop his character?

Will Undertaker drop his gimmick?

The Undertaker will go down as one of the greatest characters in professional wrestling history. Mark Calaway, the man behind the gimmick, has been an earnest protector of kayfabe ever since he began portraying the character.

However, we are currently living in the reality era and even The Undertaker's character isn't safe from the educated attention that the product gets online. Undertaker is surprisingly on Twitter, he's been involved in a few out-of-character interviews off late and the WWE has now even attempted to address his real life in a storyline on TV.

AJ Styles took a shot at The Deadman and his wife Michelle McCool during a promo on RAW and the fans are wondering whether it could lead to The Undertaker dropping his gimmick to show more of his real self, Mark Calaway.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the possibility of it happening on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions.

Tom Colohue revealed that WWE will never let The Undertaker change his character as they have invested an awful lot in the branding of the monumental gimmick. While we may see subtle character shifts, which is currently happening on RAW, WWE will never allow The Undertaker to completely drop his character as 'The Undertaker' name itself is a money-maker.

Tom explained:

Absolutely not. It's all branding at this point. The Undertaker is an icon. Mark Callaway is just a guy. They will never let that go. And even if you have subtle character changes, which does seem to be what they are leaning towards, even if you have Michelle McCool accompanying him, you could do pretty much anything. They will never drop the Undertaker name because the name alone makes them money.

The ongoing storyline between The Undertaker and AJ Styles has taken a surprising personal turn due to The Phenomenal One's verbal jibes about The Phenom.

The contract signing this week is expected to be an explosive face-off between the two WrestleMania opponents and we could also potentially see Styles further humanize The Undertaker.