WWE Rumors - Will The Undertaker's angry tweet about the company affect his WrestleMania match?

WrestleMania/The Undertaker.

The Undertaker rose from the dead on social media this week and posted his first tweet in months. As if that wasn't surprising enough, The Deadman took a shot at the company in a tweet that brought out his displeasure.

WWE is celebrating Women's History month in March and the company released a gallery on its website highlighting all the notable women's champions from the past. The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool was not included in the list and the 2-time Women's Champion even voiced her frustration on social media over her exclusion.

WWE corrected their mistake and ended up adding McCool and a few other names to the updated list, however, The Undertaker was still not satisfied.

The fans are now wondering if The Undertaker is annoyed with the WWE and whether his angry Twitter post will have any effect on his WrestleMania status.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about The Undertaker's rare social media outburst on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom stated that The Undertaker's apparent indignation will have no consequences on his WrestleMania status as he is a consummate professional, who is committed to putting on the best programme once he signs a contract.

Here's what Tom said on The Undertaker situation:

None whatsoever. The Undertaker, when he signs his contract, when he starts working out, he will still be there, he will still be involved in the match. He's had issues before, but when it comes to out there in the ring, he will always be there to deliver. That's just the way The Undertaker works.

The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida in April and a large section of the WWE Universe is excited about witnessing the first-time-ever dream match.

AJ Styles is one of the best workers in the world and we're certain that he can have a solid match against the 54-year-old Phenom.