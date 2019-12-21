WWE Rumors: Winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match possibly revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Royal Rumble.

The traditional Royal Rumble matches are quite often the most keenly anticipated bouts on the card.

Earlier, we just had the men's Royal Rumble match to look forward to, however, the advent of the Women's Revolution means that we now have two high-stakes Rumble matches at the show.

As we had reported earlier, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed Roman Reigns to be the favourite to win the men's match

On the women's side, Tom stated that Shayna Baszler was now the new contender to win the Rumble match.

Colohue explained that Baszler dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley is just one of the reasons why the Queen of Spades is now the frontrunner.

According to Colohue, Becky Lynch is in need of fresh and legitimate challengers. Baszler fits the description and is the perfect opponent for The Man. However, Lynch would first have to beat Asuka at the Royal Rumble, which she the Irish Superstar is expected to do.

Talking about the Royal Rumble, the most likely winners at the moment remain, Roman Reigns on the men's side, and sort of a new contender for the female side, Shayna Baszler,

When it comes to Shayna Baszler, she is a new favourite and looking at what's happened in NXT, with Rhea Ripley winning the Championship, she is definitely a very strong contender. Becky Lynch might have to get eyes at the back of her head. She is out of competitors at this point, there is an outside chance that we may see Nia Jax back soon and she may be a contender to take on Becky Lynch, but Shayna seems the most likely at this point. Unless, of course, Asuka wins at the Royal Rumble.

I don't personally see that happening but Asuka vs. Becky Lynch seems to be a lock, seems to be a win for Becky and that should lead into a feud with Shayna Baszler, who is pretty much the only person left for Becky to feud with. Becky has beaten all comers, so she needs some new faces.

There is still an outside chance that Sasha Banks may win, that would be good for Bayley, that would give Bayley a strong contender because the SmackDown roster is not particularly strong when it comes to the women's side. We can have someone like Io Shirai win the Rumble, shock contender, then take on Bayley, that would be interesting, don't see that happening though.

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler have already crossed paths once before during the Survivor Series main event that also featured Bayley, and it was quite obvious that the company wanted to build towards a singles angle between the two in the future.

The time is right and WWE could pull the trigger on the big feud as we head towards WrestleMania 36. Baszler winning the Royal Rumble would be the perfect way to put over the 2-time NXT Women's Champion as a credible challenger to Becky's throne on RAW.