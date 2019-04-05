WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Not Decided Yet?

Say What?

What's the story?

According to Slice Wrestling, the finish to the main event at WrestleMania 35 has not been finalized as of now.

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair will certainly bring the house down but who will walk away with all the gold?

In case you didn't know

The original main event at WrestleMania 35 was supposed to be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch won the WWE Women's Royal Rumble in 2019. As the WWE Universe may know, Mr McMahon feuded with Ronda Rousey and found a way to include Charlotte Flair into the Match.

Charlotte Flair won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Asuka. It was then announced that both the WWE RAW Women's Championships and WWE SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 35. It's winner take all at the showcase of the Immortals.

In the meantime, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been trading insults on Twitter over the course of the last month or so. Some have said this is just adding to the interest of the match while others are saying it's reality mixing with fiction. For the most part, Ronda Rousey has been able to get heat for her words on Twitter

The heart of the matter

According to Slice Wrestling, while the main event finish is not a done deal, there is apparently real-life heat between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Here's what has been rumoured.

There Still Been No Decision On Who Will Win The Women's Championship Triple Threat As WWE Has Run Into Difficulties With Booking The Finish. Ronda Rousey Has Insisted She Does Not Want To Be Pinned/Submit By Lynch Due To Real Life Heat Between The Two Female SuperStars

There Still Been No Decision On Who Will Win The Women's Championship Triple Threat As WWE Has Run Into Difficulties With Booking The Finish. Ronda Rousey Has Insisted She Does Not Want To Be Pinned/Submit By Lynch Due To Real Life Heat Between The Two Female SuperStars pic.twitter.com/lLB0OqdF1g — SW @ WM (@SliceWrestling) April 4, 2019

While it's unclear whether this is true or not, it does seem to have an element of truth. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have gone after each other on Twitter which has raised eyebrows. But it also could be both of them really committing to their characters and adding to the match.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair will be the main event at WrestleMania 35.

What's going to happen? Comment below

