WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 Opening Match Revealed

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35's pre-show has begun and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to which match is set to open the show. WrestleVotes has revealed which match is slated to open the show.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is an ongoing event where the pre-show has begun. WrestleMania opening matches have always been vital because they're usually what determines the pace of the show.

AJ Styles is no stranger to opening WrestleMania, as he's opened WrestleMania 33 and was on second during his very first WrestleMania.

He was considerably higher up on the card last year because he was in the WWE Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He retained the WWE title and held it till November, where he lost it to The New Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

According to WrestleVotes, AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is set to open the showcase of the immortals.

Latest rundown has Randy Orton vs AJ Styles opening. #WrestleMania — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 7, 2019

It's an interesting choice to open the Pay-Per-View because AJ Styles is by far the best performer in the company. While Randy Orton's programs over the last few years haven't exactly set the world on fire, the recent AJ Styles program has certainly seen him get more motivated than ever.

It's been a while since Randy Orton opened the show. Ironically, it happened in the same arena a few years ago, where he teamed up with The Big Show and Sheamus to take on The Shield in their WrestleMania debut.

It's been a long time since then and a whole lot of things have changed. Now, he's set to take on the former WWE Champion AJ Styles. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio suggested that their match may not be the end of a feud, but rather the start of it.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is about to begin. Enjoy the show people!

