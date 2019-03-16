WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 to have 17 MATCHES, longest PPV ever?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 968 // 16 Mar 2019, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 could be the longest ever

What's the story?

WrestleMania season is here and the Grandest Stage of Them All is less than a month away. One thing fans may not be ready for though is how long the actual show could end up being. WrestleMania 35 could be the longest WWE PPV of all time by the looks of it.

In case you didn't know...

Fans have seen WrestleManias get longer and longer over the last few years especially since the increase in the size of the roster in the last few years. WrestleMania 32 clocked in at 4 hours and 51 minutes. The following year at 33, the show ended lasting 5 hours and 10 minutes. 34 also ended up lasting 5 hours and 10 minutes. The times are all excluding the 2-hour WrestleMania Kickoff show.

The heart of the matter

Forbes is saying that WrestleMania 35 could end up being the longest PPV of all-time and could have up to 17 matches on the card. 7 matches have already been confirmed including the RAW Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Charlotte as well as the No Holds Barred showdown between Batista and Triple H.

Up to 10 matches can still be added to the WrestleMania card. We already know some are all but confirmed like the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston as well as the triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Every title on the main roster is likely to be on the line so those will be added to the Mania card too.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th. This could be the biggest WrestleMania of all time and WWE is doing their best to hype it up. We could also see the first women's match to headline WrestleMania.

Advertisement