×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 to have 17 MATCHES, longest PPV ever?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
968   //    16 Mar 2019, 13:43 IST

WrestleMania 35 could be the longest ever
WrestleMania 35 could be the longest ever

What's the story?

WrestleMania season is here and the Grandest Stage of Them All is less than a month away. One thing fans may not be ready for though is how long the actual show could end up being. WrestleMania 35 could be the longest WWE PPV of all time by the looks of it.

In case you didn't know...

Fans have seen WrestleManias get longer and longer over the last few years especially since the increase in the size of the roster in the last few years. WrestleMania 32 clocked in at 4 hours and 51 minutes. The following year at 33, the show ended lasting 5 hours and 10 minutes. 34 also ended up lasting 5 hours and 10 minutes. The times are all excluding the 2-hour WrestleMania Kickoff show.

The heart of the matter

Forbes is saying that WrestleMania 35 could end up being the longest PPV of all-time and could have up to 17 matches on the card. 7 matches have already been confirmed including the RAW Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Charlotte as well as the No Holds Barred showdown between Batista and Triple H.

Up to 10 matches can still be added to the WrestleMania card. We already know some are all but confirmed like the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston as well as the triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Every title on the main roster is likely to be on the line so those will be added to the Mania card too.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th. This could be the biggest WrestleMania of all time and WWE is doing their best to hype it up. We could also see the first women's match to headline WrestleMania.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WrestleMania 35 Rumor Roundup: This Year's Event To Be The Longest PPV Ever, The Undertaker's Status Revealed And More
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Rumored matches that should happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE Dream Matches fans wanted
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news for John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' surprising WrestleMania 35 opponent potentially revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Matches For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE could have big plans for Finn Balor at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest Wrestlemania 35 Rumors
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us