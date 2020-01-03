WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 card still very much up in the air

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Much of the WrestleMania 36 card has yet to be decided

Believe it or not but it's just a little over three months until WrestleMania 36 goes on live in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania as the Royal Rumble is just a few short weeks away.

Usually at this point in the year, the WWE creative team has a majority of its plans locked in place for the Greatest Stage of Them All. However, a report today from WrestleVotes indicates that is not the case this year.

Talked to a source over the holidays who’s been with WWE for 10+ years who said they can’t remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. Said it’s both refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple option open, but frustrating at the same time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 2, 2020

The picture for WrestleMania should become clearer following this month's Royal Rumble PPV. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently reported that Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns are the current favorites to win their respective Royal Rumble matches.

As Tom mentioned in the video above, it's likely that Reigns would challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in lieu of another WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is scheduled for this coming Monday's RAW, which could give us a better indication of his plans heading into the Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch is currently favored to retain her Championship against Asuka at the Rumble, which would pave the way for Baszler to challenge for the RAW Women's Title if she does prove to be this year's Rumble Match winner.

The last time we saw Lynch and Baszler together, The Man put the Queen of Spades through the announce table. To steal a line from Lynch, Baszler has a debt to collect. So those two meeting at WrestleMania makes a ton of sense from a storyline standpoint.

There are a number of other rumored matches out there at the moment, including Brock Lesnar vs Tyson Fury, but for now they remain rumors. If this new report is true, it does seem as though the WWE is at least keeping its options open.