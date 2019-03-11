WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 plans to involve current NXT Superstar

Kairi Sane (left) has received a ton of praise from NXT founder Triple H (second from left) on several occasions

What's the story?

Per f4wonline, WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane is being considered as one of the leading names likely to compete at WrestleMania 36 next year.

Apparently, per Dave Meltzer of f4wonline, Sane has been touted multiple times to potentially perform at the 2020 edition of WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane has performed for the WWE since 2017, and has previously held the NXT Women's Championship.

Sane also holds the distinction of having won the 2017 edition of WWE's Mae Young Classic tournament.

The Japanese Superstar is widely beloved and respected the world over for her exceptional professional wrestling abilities.

The heart of the matter

Kairi Sane has been involved in a long-running feud with Shayna Baszler, as well as the latter's Four Horsewomen stable-mates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

While the 4th member of the aforementioned MMA's Four Horsewomen stable, Ronda Rousey, has not been involved in the feud with Sane -- owing to Rousey performing on the RAW brand -- Sane has often been outnumbered by Baszler, Duke and Shafir.

Regardless, that has lately changed, owing to Sane receiving assistance from fellow NXT Superstars Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.

In fact, Sane and Shirai are a formidable Tag Team on NXT today, known as The Sky Pirates. Moreover, as evidenced by the raucous cheers she's greeted with at the myriad of WWE events the world over, Sane is regarded by many as one of the top female Superstars on the WWE's NXT brand today.

Speaking of which, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, noted the following regarding Sane on the f4wonline website --

"For what it's worth, the name Kairi Sane came up several times regarding NXT wrestlers likely to perform on next year's 'Mania show."

What's next?

Kairi Sane presently competes alongside Io Shirai as their Tag Team, The Sky Pirates, continue their war against Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir on NXT.

Would you like to see Kairi Sane move to the WWE's main roster, and potentially compete at WrestleMania 36 next year? Sound off in the comments!

