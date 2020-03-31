WWE Rumors - WrestleMania 36 PPV length disclosed

How long will this year's WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view be?

Last year's show exceeded 7 hours and was the longest in WWE history.

WrestleMania will be held on April 4th and April 5th

This year's WrestleMania will take place on two nights - April 4 and April 5, with the show being held at the Performance Center as well as other venues. This is the very first time that WrestleMania will be held over two nights.

This means that the fans will not have to sit through 7+ hours at a stretch like they did last year for WrestleMania 35. According to WWE Network News, both Saturday and Sunday's show will be around three hours long, excluding the pre-show, which will be one-hour long.

"The WWE Network is currently listing both nights of Wrestlemania as having a one hour Kickoff. These both start at 6 PM EST and last until 7 PM EST. Following the Wrestlemania 36 Part 1 Kickoff will be the Wrestlemania 36 Part 1 event itself which is listed to run from 7 PM EST to 10:15 PM EST. Then following Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 Kickoff will be the second night of the Show of Shows, which is listed to stream from 7 PM EST to 10 PM EST."

The report also states that this is only the time that the WWE Network has allotted for each day and that there could be a change.

Last year's show was the longest in WWE history, and the duration of the show did not please several fans. The final match on the card, the triple threat match between Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch, actually ended on Monday morning.

WrestleMania 36 has several mouth-watering clashes, with The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles, Becky Lynch defending the title she won at last year's edition against Shayna Baszler, while Brock Lesnar faces Drew McIntyre, and Goldberg defends his Universal title, most likely against Braun Strowman after Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36.