WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 two-day match schedule possibly revealed

WWE may have accidentally posted when each match will take place during WrestleMania weekend!

If this schedule is correct, the WWE and Universal Title Matches would be split up.

The WWE and Universal Championship matches have been split up

WWE announced earlier this week that not only is WrestleMania going forward, but it will now be bigger than ever. The company has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night event that kicks off Saturday, April 4th at 7 PM EST.

The event will not only happen over multiple nights, but the company made it known that the matches will take place in multiple locations. Up until the announcement, it was expected the entire show would be taking place inside the WWE Performance Center.

Now, WWE may have accidentally tipped their hand as to when each match will take place. Earlier today, WWE's website listed each official match as happening on either Saturday or Sunday. However, their WrestleMania web preview now lists each match under Saturday. Here is how the schedule shaped up before the change.

Night One - Apr. 4th

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Night Two - Apr. 5

WWE Universal Championship - Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

As of this writing, Edge vs. Randy Orton has not been listed on the card as the match has not yet been made official. Edge appeared on RAW this past Monday and challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match. The Viper is expected to accept the challenge this coming Monday when he makes his first appearance at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE's website has unintentionally revealed plans before, including last year when they accidentally revealed the exact order of the RAW and SmackDown Brand Draft. Of course, the card is always subject to change, but we may know now what direction the company is going in as far as a schedule.