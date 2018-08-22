3 Wrestlers who may retire in 2019

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 190 // 22 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST

Will he retire?

Wrestlers come and go in WWE Universe. Some decisions are driven by financial compulsion, and some due to demands of the game. In this article, I have discussed all the wrestlers who may retire in 2019.

#1. Triple H

WWE's First-Ever Emmy 'For Your Consideration' Event

Triple H is 48 and has been wrestling for almost 25 years. He is still a superstar wrestler who can draw huge crowds and take his game to another level. Triple H has been performing on a part-time basis though. He has achieved almost everything in the game. It seems like the correct time for him to exit the game and discharge WWE COO duties on a full-time basis. He has turned around WWE on its head, based on his business acumen.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Univision's 2016 Upfront Red Carpet

Mysterio is a 3 times World Champion. Fans regard him as the best cruiserweight wrestler of all time. He retired earlier but re-entered the ring in 2018. Baron Corbin defeated him. People have asked him a lot of questions regarding his retirement. With all his achievements, it seems 2019 will be the correct time for him to hang up his boots.

#3. The Big Show

Before and after the transformation

Big Show is turning 46 and has not been in the thick of things. He worked with the company for 19 years. Big Show also wants new stars to enter and take WWE to a higher level. A multiple time World Champion, he has also stated that he wants to retire.

2019 may be a good time. He wants no farewell party or emotional outpouring when he retires.

Who do you think should retire in 2019? Let us know in the comments!