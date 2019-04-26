×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Wrestling Legend Dean Malenko quits WWE

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
52   //    26 Apr 2019, 07:28 IST

The Man of 1,000 Holds
The Man of 1,000 Holds

What's the Story?

Amidst rumors of WWE superstars requesting for their release or wanting to leave the company, a WCW legend and road agent has seemingly joined the mix.

Dean Malenko, real name Dean Simon, has quit his job as a road agent with WWE according to a report by Sports Illustrated.


In case you didn't know...

Though Malenko has been working as a road agent for WWE, he was most well-known for his time in the early days of ECW and for his role in WCW's Cruiserweight Division.

Malenko jumped ship to WWE in January 2000 as a member of The Radicals alongside Perry Saturn, Chris Benoit and the late Eddie Guerrero. He had been working as a road agent since 2011.


The heart of the matter

The report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated contained no information on Malenko other than the news of his departure and his role backstage.

Malenko's work as a backstage agent focused on booking tag team matches, highlighting shorter superstars and his knowledge of technical wrestling.

He received several awards from the Wrestling Observer and Pro Wrestling Illustrated including ranking number one in the PWI 500 for 1997 and winning feud of the year against Eddie Guerrero and Best Technical Wrestler from 1996 to 1997 for the Observer,

Malenko only won the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship during his run with the company, but found much more success as a wrestler for ECW and WCW winning 9 championships between the two defunct promotions.


What's Next?

The reason for Malenko quitting WWE is currently unknown, but it is the latest in a series of departures and requested releases from WWE since 2019 began.

Advertisement

Tye Dillenger, Hideo Itami and TJP were all released from WWE prior to WrestleMania. Goldust and WWE commentator Dasha Fuentes were released by the company in April.

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose reached the end of his contract this past Sunday while Luke Harper confirmed the news that he requested his release from WWE. Sasha Banks and The Revival have also been rumored to request their release from WWE.

Tags:
The Revival Sasha Banks Dean Malenko
Advertisement
Opinion: Anyone who wants to leave WWE should follow Dean Ambrose's example
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who May Sign With AEW 
RELATED STORY
Why are so many WWE stars leaving?
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who have allegedly asked for their release
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising details regarding this week's RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is operating the WWE in panic mode
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why top WWE superstars want to leave the company
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose may want to leave WWE for good
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us