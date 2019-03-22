×
WWE Rumors: WWE bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.25K   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:59 IST

Hogan is set to make a WrestleMania return
What's the story?

PWInsider has reported that WWE is bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to attend WrestleMania weekend for the first time in four years.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know. . .

The last time Hulk Hogan appeared at a WrestleMania was in 2015, when he interrupted the match between Triple H and Sting, coming down to the ring with his NWO cohorts, Hall and Nash.

The following year, Hogan got into a major controversy when a media outlet named Gawker leaked a private tape, where The Immortal One was seen making racial slurs.

WWE was quick to remove Hogan's mentions from the official website, followed by removing his name from the Hall of Fame.

As time passed, Hogan and WWE reconciled and he went on to appear at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018. Hogan also addressed the WWE locker room at one point, apologizing for offending them with his comments.


The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that Hogan would be coming back for WrestleMania weekend. The question remains whether Hogan will make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

Sources have confirmed that WWE will also be bringing back Hogan's longtime friend, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. Additionally, Steve Austin's name has been thrown around in regards to making an appearance at WrestleMania weekend.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the biggest event of all time, with rumors running around that the show could feature 17 matches!

Hogan making an appearance to address the crowd at MetLife Stadium could be a possibility, and a huge step towards Hogan slowly being integrated back into WWE.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan possibly making an appearance at The Show of Shows? Sound off!

