WWE Rumors: WWE cancelling major PPV after Ronda Rousey's departure

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.34K // 29 Mar 2019, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's impact on the WWE Women's division has been so much that they're actually headlining WrestleMania for the first time ever this year. However, one of WWE's other major milestones was the PPV Evolution that took place in October of 2018.

It turned out to be a major hit, but with Ronda Rousey expected to depart WWE after WrestleMania 35, the status of the PPV is uncertain, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has only been in WWE for a little over a year. In that time, she's had an incredible impact, fulfilling her objective of elevating the women's division. WWE knew in advance that they only had a limited window of opportunity with Rousey, and wasted no time in pushing her to the top, with the Rowdy one winning the RAW Women's Championship in just her fourth televised match-up.

She's held the title since then, and will walk into WrestleMania as champion, defending the title in the main event against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has "no interest" in carrying on with the Evolution PPV after Rousey's departure. This means that the PPV was very Rousey-centric to begin with, and they felt that having her face a star like Nikki Bella would sell tickets (which it did).

It's both a good and bad thing. It's bad because WWE could still have the PPV in a smaller, more intimate venue such as the Hammerstein Ballroom. In another way, WWE doesn't need an all-women's PPV. They can just continue their progress like they are now, and have the women main event a PPV whenever their match is the biggest on the card.

What's next?

As far as the women's evolution goes, it will reach its pinnacle on April 7th when the RAW Women's Championship headlines the grandest stage of them all. Stay tuned right here at Sportskeeda for all the latest WrestleMania updates!

Advertisement