WWE Rumors: WWE considering triple threat match for WWE Championship at Wrestlemania?

WWE are considering Luke Harper as an addition to the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 33.

A Wyatt Family triple threat at Wrestlemania?

What’s the story?

According to Cagesideseats,WWE officals are reportedly discussing the possibility of a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 33 involving Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

In case you didn’t know

Randy Orton aligned himself with the Wyatt Family late last October. Since then, Orton repeatedly butted heads with Luke Harper, even including the time the Wyatt Family held the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. When the Wyatts lost the belts to American Alpha, Orton blamed Harper for the loss.

Matters came to a head recently with Harper turning on Wyatt at the Royal Rumble and then attacking Wyatt before his WWE Championship match on SmackDown Live earlier this week.

The heart of the matter

With Harper attacking Wyatt before his WWE Championship match this week and SmackDown, WWE are laying the groundwork for a potential triple threat match at Wrestlemania. Things get even more interesting when you take into account the fact that Randy Orton said that he didn’t want to fight Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. Orton’s refusal is in storyline and will lead to a bust-up down the road but the main question remaining is whether Harper will be a part of the championship match at ‘Mania.

What’s next

We will have to keep watching SmackDown Live to see where this is going to end up. WWE are prone to changing their minds often so the situation could change at any time. As of now, this match is only a possibility.

Sportskeeda’s take

A triple threat match between Orton, Harper and Wyatt at Wrestlemania is potentially a very good idea. Luke Harper is an excellent pro wrestler and being featured in such a high profile match at Wrestlemania could help create a new star.