WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt turning babyface as part of his angle with Randy Orton

The Eater Of Worlds is destined to be a great face and that time may be just around the corner.

by Rohit Nath News 24 Feb 2017, 02:53 IST

Randy Orton with a tease on WWE’s Instagram post

What’s the story?

According to Cage Side Seats, WWE is looking at the option of turning Bray Wyatt face in his current storyline with Randy Orton.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt has been in a storyline with Randy Orton since the end of August. It has been going on for nearly 6 months now and is a prime example of the long-term storylines that WWE has brought back after the brand split.

At first, the fans did not buy into the feud much between the two, but after No Mercy, there was a swerve in the storyline that saw Randy Orton join the Wyatt Family after turning on his ally Kane.

Orton and Wyatt have been dominant since aligning with each other, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships briefly. However, dissent between Luke Harper and Randy Orton caused them to lose the championships in quick fashion.

Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble, and Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, two days later on SmackDown Live, Randy Orton vowed not to face Bray Wyatt as long as he was the WWE champion.

From the look of things, it seems that the creative direction is a Triple Threat match between Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Luke Harper.

Luke Harper is set to face AJ Styles next week on SmackDown Live to become the Number one contender to the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. It won’t be long before Orton enters the mix.

The heart of the matter

Given the direction of the storyline, it seems to be a matter of when, and not if Randy Orton turns on Bray Wyatt. What is interesting is that when it comes to the current status of Orton and Wyatt, Wyatt comes across as a heel whereas Randy comes off as though he is turning face very soon.

A twist that would see Bray Wyatt turn face instead of Randy would be a welcome addition and quite a surprise that will make this feud further memorable.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but it is not clear against who and how many competitors. Hopefully, Bray gets the rub at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As Jim Ross has stated multiple times before, Bray Wyatt is a babyface in the making. He already has the WWE Universe firmly behind him. Having Bray turn face and go on to successfully defend the championship at WrestleMania would be the ultimate rub that will be hugely beneficial to WWE in the long run.