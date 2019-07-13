WWE Rumors: WWE could be set to move NXT in order to directly compete with AEW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 590 // 13 Jul 2019, 17:26 IST

Will WWE switch NXT over to FOX in order to compete with AEW?

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has already proved that it could be long term competition for WWE following their last two pay-per-views, but when the promotion moves to TNT in the fall it will be directly competing with WWE and NXT.

In case you didn't know...

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view a few months ago proved that the company had well and truly arrived and as part of the show the superstars took a number of shots at WWE. The company responded by mentioning AEW on Monday Night Raw but also by streaming Evolve's 10th Anniversary on their Network tonight at the same time as AEW's Fight For The Fallen pay-per-view.

Whilst many fans are critical about the fact that "The Monday Night Wars" could be making a return, there are a number of factors that lead many members of the WWE Universe to believe that the war is just beginning.

The heart of the matter

When AEW moves to TNT in October, their shows will be streamed on a Wednesday night, which means that NXT won't be picking up its usual amount of traction on the WWE Network, since the show is pre-recorded.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE could be about to move NXT over to Fox Sports 1 alongside SmackDown Live in the fall so that they can directly compete with AEW on a Wednesday night.

What's next?

WWE won the Monday Night Wars all those years ago and AEW being on TNT does bring back some eerie memories, but will the outcome be the same for WWE this time around?

Do you think WWE will move NXT in order to compete with AEW? Have your say in the comments section below...