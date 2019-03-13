WWE Rumors: WWE could have big plans for Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Did dropping the IC Title on Raw mean bigger things ahead for Finn Balor?

What's the story?

Finn Balor dropped the Intercontinental Title to Bobby Lashley on the Raw following the Fastlane PPV.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, that might be because there are 'big plans' for the first-ever Universal Champion, at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Balor actually pinned Lio Rush in a handicap match for the Intercontinental Title at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

It was his first title win since his one-day run as the inaugural Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

Even though it is disheartening to see Balor drop the Intercontinental Title after winning it only last month, WrestleVotes revealed that there might be more reasoning behind Lashley reclaiming the title he was never pinned for.

Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: “I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania”



So.... what do you guys think? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 12, 2019

Balor was a part of the triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at last year's WrestleMania where he and Seth Rollins challenged the Miz for the belt. Rollins ended up winning the title in what many feel was the match of the night.

WWE taking the title off of him might suggest that they don't want him in the same position as he was last year. Another interesting and hopefully plausible reason for his dropping the title - a possible inclusion into the Universal Championship match.

Rumors have suggested that one of the reasons that Charlotte Flair was inserted into the Raw Women's Championship program was that they wanted two women from the match battling over it right after WrestleMania.

With Ronda Rousey possibly taking a hiatus right after the show, it would keep the program going without missing a beat.

The possible insertion of Balor into the Universal Title program would be a similar game plan as the women's title program, if that is why the IC Title was taken off of him.

It will be the annual 'Brock Lesnar' plays the UFC, WWE and now AEW against each other for more money' race following the Show of Shows.

What's next?

Hopefully something great for Finn Balor comes from this. The two best possible outcomes of the words 'big plans' for someone at WrestleMania are being added to a big title match or facing the Undertaker.

The Undertaker might still make it to the show, but might not have a match. So since those are the two best options, it might mean a triple threat match with Balor getting added.

He and Rollins could battle for the title post-WrestleMania should WWE finally pull the trigger on Brock Lesnar once again.

