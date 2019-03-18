WWE Rumors: WWE drops big hint on Brock Lesnar's WWE future?

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE fans have, for quite some time, been in the dark on Brock Lesnar's WWE future, as the current Universal Champion is rumoured to have a UFC fight in the near future.

But, WWE seems to have dropped a huge hint on if and where Lesnar will be wrestling in the company in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Many are expecting Lesnar to leave the WWE, possibly after his WrestleMania 35 match against Seth Rollins, to have a match in the UFC against Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar has been a part-time player in the WWE for quite some time now, and seems to only appear at big PPVs. The Beast will defend his Universal title against 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

In this weekend's Nascar race, WWE has been promoting the SmackDown brand which will air on Fox from later this year. WWE used Brock Lesnar's name to promote the SmackDown show which will debut on Fox on October 4, 2019.

It remains to be seen if WWE is using Lesnar's star power to get people to watch Fox, or if he will really appear on SmackDown Live. Lesnar's last match on SmackDown was way back in March, 2004.

Rey Mysterio drove the pace car in the Nascar race, and he, along with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and John Cena have been seen in posters to promote Fox's airing of SmackDown Live, which will move to Friday nights from the October 4th show.

What's next?

Lesnar's next match is against Rollins at WrestleMania 35, which will air on April 7, 2019.

