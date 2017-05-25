From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE ‘filling time’ in matches due to lack of storylines

One of the reasons for multi-man matches may possibly be because the company do not have new creative ideas.

Vince, you’ve got some explaining to do

What’s the story?

WWE have been supposedly ‘filling time’ in several matches as of late – and there’s a big reason behind it, as per PWMania. Dave Meltzer has also suggested that multi-man matches are being utilised more and more as the company doesn’t have many creative plans until SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE have been accused of not putting enough long-term storylines in place for a while now, with a number of former superstars coming out and suggesting that one of the reasons why they were released from their contract was due to a lack of creative direction.

This has become a more prevalent issue in the last few years, especially since the beginning of the PG Era.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that these multi-man matches are indeed being done so often because the “booking is slow” behind the scenes right now.

With the company having big plans for SummerSlam, it seems as if these next few months are just being used as filler, with Vince McMahon supposedly putting all of his eggs in one basket when it comes to the biggest party of the summer.

What’s next?

As we move closer and closer to SummerSlam, fans will start to look out for these ‘time filling matches’ especially if the storylines become thinner and thinner.

With just under three months still remaining until the event, it could prove to be a long old wait for the second biggest pay-per-view of the year for the WWE Universe.

Author’s take

If this is the case, then WWE should probably consider sacking a few creative writers – because what’s the point in having them around? If you’re paid to do a job, then you need to do it to the best of your abilities as opposed to slacking around with these lazy booking techniques.

If this is the work of Vince McMahon, then he needs to take a seriously hard look in the mirror.