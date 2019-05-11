WWE Rumors: WWE forcing top superstar to retire?

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.97K // 11 May 2019, 02:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is this the end of Sheamus's career?

What's the story?

WWE has already been dealing with the loss of several superstars due to injury and now must deal with that of Sheamus' as well. While Sheamus did appear on the Raw and Smackdown Live after WrestleMania 35, he has not been seen since then and many are speculating that this could signal the end of his career.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro have spent the last couple of years as The Bar and have dominated the tag team division as a result. Unfortunately for the duo, they were split up in the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania and Sheamus hasn't been seen or heard from since the night after WrestleMania 35

With that being said, some are speculating that Sheamus will be forced into retirement due to a plethora of injuries that have been plaguing him throughout his career. In fact, between his battles with Stenosis and the laundry list of other injuries he has had, some of his own colleagues are wondering how the man is still going.

The heart of the matter

“I had heard last year that there were a lot of people that were surprised that Sheamus could still wrestle as effectively as he could considering some of the injury issues and the pain that he had been in," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com claimed during an Q&A session on Friday afternoon.

“Honestly the thing I was told by one wrestler was that if he got through WrestleMania that would be really awesome. Not as if they were hoping that or the company was hoping that, but that wrestler personally was hoping that Sheamus could get through this WrestleMania and he did and that was about it. No update yet, but man, with a bad neck and then you get a concussion on top of that, that’s not hot.”

Not only does this statement paint a pretty grim outcome for Sheamus' prognosis, it also could spell the end of the Celtic Warrior's career. If nothing else, his stenosis, which has shelved top stars like Edge and other WWE legends, means he is wrestling on borrowed time and might not have much left in the tank.

What's next?

In the end, WWE hasn't released an official statement on what the future holds for Sheamus and whether he will be forced to retire or not remains up in the air, but WWE splitting up The Bar can't be a good sign. In fact, with how dominant the tag team has been in the division over the last couple of years, it pretty much seems like the end for Sheamus.