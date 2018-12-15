WWE Rumors: WWE has big storyline plans to help turn things around in 2019

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 678 // 15 Dec 2018, 07:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fear not, WWE has plans for 2019 to return its shows to previous glory.

What's the story?

With ratings for Raw and Smackdown at all-time lows or drawing lower than expectations, WWE allegedly has big plans for storylines to kick off 2019.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Live that he's been told that there are big plans from WWE in order to get fans tuning back into Raw and Smackdown early next year.

In case you missed it . . .

WWE hasn't had the best luck when it comes to the ratings of its two flagship shows, Raw and Smackdown.

The last two episodes of Raw have been the lowest-drawing episodes of Raw in the show's history.

Smackdown's ratings have also been dipping over the last few weeks.

Mr. McMahon is going to appear on the next episode of Raw to possibly address these concerns from the fans, wrestlers and management alike.

2019 also always sees an uptick in ratings anyways as the Royal Rumble is often one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Several contracts are also up once the calendar turns to 2019, so the potential for new free agents to show up is also there.

The heart of the matter

Alvarez addressed the fact that WWE has plans to turn its fortunes around in early 2019 on Wrestling Observer Live:

Advertisement

“For those of you who hate Raw, all I’m going to do is tell you that the belief within WWE is that — take this for what it’s worth — they believe it is all turning around in January. Apparently, they have some sort of idea and they think it’s all turning around in January and that the ratings in January are going to be good again. The show is going to be better and something big is going to happen.”

He also briefly mentioned some of the free agents that may or may not show up come 2019:

“Of course, everybody is going to be speculating all sorts of crazy things. Young Bucks, this, that. Don’t get your hopes up, everybody.”

Ringsidenews.com also reported that Cody has recently gone back on his statement that all of the Elite would be doing business together in 2019.

It mentions that he considers it a 'perfect world' kind of situation regarding what the Elite will be doing in 2019.

What's next?

WWE has to be scrambling backstage in order to do whatever it takes to turn around the recent ratings' troubles.

Whatever these storyline plans turn out to be, you know Vince is doing them to hold more of his favorite thing in the world.

Could they offer more money than usual to potential big-name free agents in order to help switch things up?

Could they be planning a big storyline with the McMahons against each other or potentially against a star or superstars?

'Wrestlers against the Authority' storylines always do good in the ratings department.

Or maybe they have something in the works that can truly shake up the WWE from its foundation.

Whatever they have planned, the status quo is simply not acceptable.

They need to up the ante with more unpredictable storylines and less rehashing of the same feuds.

Whatever they decide to do, 2019 will either turn around their fortunes, disappoint the fans or just put a band-aid on the situation until the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement