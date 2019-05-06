WWE Rumors: WWE in "panic mode" due to recent ratings?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 578 // 06 May 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon is now in "Panic Mode"

What's the story?

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, but it appears that the show hasn't had the desired effect on WWE's weekly product since the last month of ratings have been pretty dire, this could be why WWE is now reportedly in "Panic Mode".

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw is expected to include a number of SmackDown stars since the company is aware that they are up against the NBA and the ratings could once again take a hit. WWE knows that next week's show live from the United Kingdom will be one that has spoilers out since it's recorded hours before its actual broadcast, so the next few weeks could be vital.

It could be an interesting time for the company as they look to respond to the issues with the WWE Universe, which will only add to the intriguing storylines on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Many of the WWE Universe have noticed that the last few episodes of Raw and SmackDown have been somewhat lacklustre, but WrestleVotes are the ones who recently reported that that WWE are now in panic mode because of the fact that the ratings have been in freefall in recent weeks.

Panic mode creeping in. After only 3 weeks, Roman Reigns returns to RAW tonight.



As big a star as Reigns is, I think more is needed to turn this show around. Record low numbers last week. Work needs to be done. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2019

Tonight's show could be an interesting one since Roman Reigns will be making his return to "His Yard" but WWE still needs a long term plan and some star quality if they are hoping to keep the WWE Universe intrigued heading into SummerSlam season.

What's next?

Money in the Bank is less than two weeks away and WWE will be hoping the intrigue of the newly crowned briefcase holders will be enough to keep the WWE Universe entertained in the coming months.

Do you think WWE should be in panic mode? Have your say in the comments section below...