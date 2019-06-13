×
WWE Rumors: WWE legend's wife working "hands-on" with Lacey Evans

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
109   //    13 Jun 2019, 20:19 IST

Lacey Evans has been a title challenger right off the bat
Lacey Evans has been a title challenger right off the bat

What's the story?

Lacey Evans has been getting pushed ever since post-WrestleMania 35. Her very first rivalry on the main roster was with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - one that's still going on. It's clear that WWE is really getting behind Lacey Evans despite losing her first shot at the title and she's going to be a major player for years to come.

That was further backed up by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who reported that a late WWE legend's wife is personally handling Lacey Evans and the most important aspect of her game

In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans was rumored to be a superstar that backstage officials are very high on. It was reported as early as February 2019 when Evans was just being called up. She did debut prior to WrestleMania, but for weeks and weeks, all she did was walk out, only to walk backstage again.

All that changed post-WrestleMania 35 when she turned back on Becky Lynch, only to smash her with an elbow to the face. Right off the bat, Evans has been feuding against The Man, who was a double champion at the time.

At Money in the Bank, Evans unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women's Championship while helping Charlotte Flair regain the SmackDown Women's Championship. She had a brief alliance with Charlotte Flair as well.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Dana Warrior is working "hands-on" with Lacey Evans, especially her promos. Dana Warrior is one of the lead figures in the entire WWE creative process, which makes it even more interesting if she's working hands-on with Evans.

As we know, Evans is being set-up as a major figure in the WWE Women's division in the future, so if Vince McMahon personally requested Warrior to work with Evans, it likely means he has big plans for her.

What's next?

Lacey Evans is expected to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds.

WWE Raw Ultimate Warrior Lacey Evans
