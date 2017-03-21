WWE Rumors: WWE open to signing Goldberg for more dates

Could Goldberg continue to be a recurring character on WWE television?

Could we see more of Goldberg following after WrestleMania 33?

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats reports that the WWE is open to signing Goldberg for more dates. As of now, Goldberg seems to be under contract until WrestleMania 33, but a contract with more dates could make Goldberg a recurring character on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg was originally involved with the WWE exclusively for the WWE 2K17 video game but was signed for a one-time match at Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar. After his victory at Survivor Series, it was revealed that Goldberg had signed on for even more dates.

Goldberg and Lensar are set to headline WrestleMania, and The Beast Incarnate is expected to get revenge and win the WWE Universal Championship.

The Heart of the Matter

If the WWE and Goldberg reach another agreement, then his deal would likely be similar to his current one where he only works a few Raws and wrestles exclusively on pay-per-view. However, even if this did happen, the outcome of his WrestleMania match isn’t likely to change.

What’s Next?

The WWE were in a similar situation back in 2015, just before WrestleMania 31, when Lesnar was contemplating between remaining with the WWE or returning fulltime to the UFC. Lesnar eventually revealed that he would stay with the WWE before WrestleMania, so expect Goldberg to make an announcement soon.

Author’s Take

Goldberg remaining with the WWE could potentially be good for Monday Night Raw. He definitely still is a draw and the possibility of seeing him mix it up with wrestlers like Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns could make for some interesting encounters.

However, if Goldberg is re-signing with the company, then his matches would have to be a lot longer. Fans have grown tired of seeing Goldberg have extremely shorts matches and would like to see him compete for an extended period of time. Hopefully, his WrestleMania 33 match and any potential matches going forward will be longer than his previous ones

