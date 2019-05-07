×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE planning a shock title change at Money In The Bank?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
174   //    07 May 2019, 02:02 IST

Money in the Bank could be full of shocks and swerves
Money in the Bank could be full of shocks and swerves


What's the story?

Lacey Evans challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank next weekend and it appears that Evans could pick up the shock win.

In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans was one of the recent NXT call-ups to the main roster and has been given a huge push by WWE, but hasn't been accepted very well by the WWE Universe.

Evans has a fantastic character and looks as though she could go a long way on the main roster, but similarities to Charlotte and the fact that Evans has been the subject of a number of mistakes on WWE TV has meant that she hasn't had the desired reaction from the company's fanbase.

Despite this, the company has still decided to push her into the Women's Championship picture and is one of the two matches that Lynch will be forced to take part in at Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch defends both the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships at Money in the Bank as The Man has been forced to pull double duty after picking up both titles at WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair is her opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship but it seems that Evans is her biggest threat.

According to Brad Shepard on Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Lacey Evans could be the shock victor in her Raw Women's Championship match, since she is someone that Vince McMahon currently thinks highly of.

“I was told WWE is strongly considering having Lacey Evans defeat Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank. Vince McMahon is very high on Evans and thinks it would be a ‘shocking moment’ if she won," he said via Pinkvilla.com

What's next?

Both Evans and Lynch are expected to be part of Monday Night Raw tonight, so the build-up to their upcoming Championship match will continue.

Do you think Becky Lynch will lose any of her titles at Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
Advertisement
Every WWE Superstar at the first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors:  WWE Superstar possibly returning at Money in the Bank 2019?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original Money in the Bank plans for Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
3 interesting matches WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best Money in the Bank Cash ins in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Why Rey Mysterio will not be at Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks WWE could pull at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
4 biggest shockers WWE could be planning in May
RELATED STORY
What if WWE introduces Money in the Bank for tag teams?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE needs to be lauded for the official Money In The Bank poster
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us