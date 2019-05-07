WWE Rumors: WWE planning a shock title change at Money In The Bank?

Money in the Bank could be full of shocks and swerves

What's the story?

Lacey Evans challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank next weekend and it appears that Evans could pick up the shock win.

In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans was one of the recent NXT call-ups to the main roster and has been given a huge push by WWE, but hasn't been accepted very well by the WWE Universe.

Evans has a fantastic character and looks as though she could go a long way on the main roster, but similarities to Charlotte and the fact that Evans has been the subject of a number of mistakes on WWE TV has meant that she hasn't had the desired reaction from the company's fanbase.

Despite this, the company has still decided to push her into the Women's Championship picture and is one of the two matches that Lynch will be forced to take part in at Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch defends both the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships at Money in the Bank as The Man has been forced to pull double duty after picking up both titles at WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair is her opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship but it seems that Evans is her biggest threat.

According to Brad Shepard on Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Lacey Evans could be the shock victor in her Raw Women's Championship match, since she is someone that Vince McMahon currently thinks highly of.

“I was told WWE is strongly considering having Lacey Evans defeat Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank. Vince McMahon is very high on Evans and thinks it would be a ‘shocking moment’ if she won," he said via Pinkvilla.com

What's next?

Both Evans and Lynch are expected to be part of Monday Night Raw tonight, so the build-up to their upcoming Championship match will continue.

Do you think Becky Lynch will lose any of her titles at Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below...