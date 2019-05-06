WWE Rumors: WWE planning an invasion angle on Raw?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.03K // 06 May 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could step up their game this week on Raw

What's the story?

WWE are up against it this week since Raw will be taking NBA Playoffs once again on Monday Night, which means that the company needs to pull something out of the bag in order to pull off a ratings hit.

In case you didn't know...

Money in the Bank is merely two weeks away and WWE knows that the build-up needs to entice fans to subscribe to the Network, since this is the first pay-per-view since WrestleMania, and begins the Road to SummerSlam.

Basketball becomes a real issue for the WWE in the coming weeks because they are fighting for ratings, but hopefully the company will be able to come up with engaging storylines to cover this period and ensure that the ratings don't drop below two million.

The heart of the matter

Invasion angles usually take place ahead of Survivor Series much later in the year, but given that Money in the Bank is dual branded and that Roman Reigns has unfinished business on the Raw roster, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer believes that the company could be planning for the men and women in the ladder matches as well as The Big Dog to invade Raw this week.

"We knew that they were going to pull something out....I thought they might bring back Steve Austin, their idea was to bring Roman Reigns to Raw and other guys, so they cancelled their Monday Night SmackDown House show so a lot of the SmackDown guys might, I'm gonna guess no one's told me this, but my guess is you're going to have Roman Reigns and you're also going to have the four women and the four guys in the Money in the Bank match running in and doing an angle, maybe."

What's next?

Roman Reigns already tweeted out that he had unfinished business on Raw and the build up to Money in the Bank could include an interesting invasion if the company decides to try and fight for the ratings next week.

Do you think Roman Reigns will invade Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...