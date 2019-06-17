WWE Rumors: WWE planning big shake-up before WWE Stomping Grounds?

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.00K // 17 Jun 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch will face Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds

What's the story?

The inaugural WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view will take place in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday, June 23.

According to Wrestle Votes, WWE is considering making some changes to the match card ahead of the event.

In case you didn't know…

Many WWE fans have voiced their frustration about the storylines and rivalries that have developed in the weeks leading up to Stomping Grounds.

Unlike the majority of WWE PPVs, which have at least one match that is worthy of headlining the show, the general consensus amongst fans is that the Stomping Grounds card does not contain any matches that are worthy of being in the main event.

As a result, fans have complained about the number of rematches that WWE has booked for the show and ticket sales have been low.

The match card currently reads as follows: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Universal Championship w/special guest referee), Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship Steel Cage), Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women’s Championship), Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women’s Championship), Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Samoa Joe’s United States Championship and Tony Nese’s Cruiserweight Championship will also be defended on the show.

The heart of the matter

A few hours before the June 17 episode of Raw, Wrestle Votes noted on Twitter that talks have taken place within WWE about possibly mixing up the match card for Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV.

“WWE is aware of the poor ticket sales for Sunday’s PPV event in Washington state. There has been talks of shaking up the card, nothing I can confidently report on tho yet.”

Advertisement

WWE has been known to make last-minute changes to PPVs in the past, notably before the last two Survivor Series events when AJ Styles (2017) and Daniel Bryan (2018) won the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

WWE is aware of the poor ticket sales for Sunday’s PPV event in Washington state. There has been talks of shaking up the card, nothing I can confidently report on tho yet.



What’s one thing you would change or add to Stomping Grounds to get you excited for the show? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2019

What's next?

Baron Corbin will name the special guest referee for his match against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds on the upcoming episode of Raw, while Daniel Bryan is also scheduled to make an appearance as a 'Wild Card' from SmackDown Live.

If WWE is indeed planning to change the card before Sunday, then we can expect some major storyline developments on Monday’s Raw.