WWE Rumors: WWE planning to add female Superstar to a top faction

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.33K // 22 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H is shaking things up in NXT.

What's the story?

As per a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE is contemplating on adding NXT Superstar Marina Shafir to the Undisputed Era.

Additional rumors regarding a potential shift in NXT were also revealed as part of the report.

In case you didn't know...

Popularly known as 'The Supernova from Moldova', Shafir is one of the members of the MMA Four Horsewomen which includes the likes of Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler.

A former MMA competitor and a renowned Judoka, Shafir worked for many notable MMA promotions such as Lights Out and Invicta before signing a developmental contract with the WWE in 2018.

She trained with former UFC Champions Ronda Rousey and Josh Barnett before making her in-ring WWE debut in July 2018 at an NXT house show in Largo. As for the Undisputed Era, the faction consisting of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish has been the most dominant force down at Full Sail University.

The stable, who debuted in August 2017, has gone on to win many accolades such as the Dusty Rhodes Classic (Fish and O'Reilly), 2 NXT Tag Team Championships and the NXT North American title (Cole).

The heart of the matter

Sharif is married to Roderick Strong and the couple even has a child. The real-life connection could easily pave the way for her addition to the faction. Additionally, WWE has even booked mixed tag team matches at NXT house shows that featured Sharif and The Undisputed Era going up against the team of Mia Yim, Matt Riddle, and Punishment Martinez.

With Shayna Baszler reportedly on course for a main roster call-up, WWE is looking to push the remaining MMA Four Horsewomen into the limelight with Jessamyn Duke rumored to be in line for a singles push herself.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see when and how WWE incorporates Marina Sharif into the faction. It sounds like a great move on paper as it would add some freshness to the stable that is destined for a promising future in NXT as well as the main roster.

Advertisement